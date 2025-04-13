Napoli vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Empoli lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Napoli vs Empoli Preview

Empoli are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cagliari last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Neapolitan giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Napoli vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Empoli and have won 28 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's 12 victories.

Napoli and Empoli are evenly matched over their last 20 matches in Serie A and have won eight matches apiece with four draws.

The previous draw played out between Napoli and Empoli in Serie A took place in September 2015 and ended in a 2-2 stalemate, with Napoli winning seven of the 12 matches following this game.

After a run of only one victory in eight matches away from home against Napoli in Serie A, Empoli have won two of their last three such games in the competition.

Napoli have conceded at least one goal in their last five home games in Serie A.

Napoli vs Empoli Prediction

Napoli have stepped up to the plate so far this season but remain six points behind Inter Milan in the title race. Romelu Lukaku has been prolific for the Neapolitans this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Empoli have troubled Napoli in the past and will look to make the most of their impressive run at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Empoli

Napoli vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

