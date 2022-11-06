Napoli vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November 2022

Napoli are set to play Empoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday in Serie A.

Napoli come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in the league. Goals from Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and Macedonian midfielder Elif Elmas secured the win for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli. Nigeria international Ademola Lookman scored the consolation goal for Atalanta.

Empoli, on the other hand, beat Alessio Dionisi's Sassuolo 1-0 in the league. Young midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi scored the only goal of the game to seal the deal for Paolo Zanetti's Empoli.

Napoli vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Boh teams have won five games, with the other two ending in draws.

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has registered 10 goal contributions so far in Serie A this season for Napoli.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has 11 goal contributions so far in the league for Napoli.

Portuguese left-back Mario Rui and Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski both have five assists in the league for Napoli.

Midfielders Filippo Bandinelli and Tommaso Baldanzi have both scored two goals in the league for Empoli.

Napoli vs Empoli Prediction

Napoli have been one of the best sides in Europe this season, and currently occupy the top position in the league. They are six points ahead of 2nd-placed AC Milan, and are yet to lose a game in the league. It has been hard to find weaknesses in their game this season.

The star of the show has been 21-year old Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is once again displaying his quality this season. Manchester United have been linked with him, and Napoli are sure to ask for a three-digit figure if any side do approach the club.

South Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae, Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka and Cameroonian midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa have all impressed, and credit must be given to Napoli for their smart recruitment.

Empoli, on the other hand, are 12th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Only two players have scored more than one goal for them this season in the league.

Napoli have been in excellent form this season, and it is hard to envisage anything but a win for them.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Empoli

Napoli vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Napoli

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Napoli to keep a clean sheet- Yes

