Napoli vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Napoli will host Empoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The defending champions have had mixed results in Serie A this season but remain alive in the title race. They beat Salernitana 2-0 in their last league outing, with Giacomo Raspadori opening the scoring early in the game before Eljif Elmas came off the bench to wrap up the points with his first club goal since February.

Napoli sit fourth in the Serie A standings with 21 points from 11 games. They are seven points behind league leaders Inter Milan and will be looking to reduce that gap on Sunday.

Empoli have struggled to come alive in Serie A so far this season and currently find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 2-1 by Frosinone in their last match, sitting two goals down before veteran striker Francesco Caputo headed home a late consolation goal.

Napoli vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Napoli and Empoli. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The home side have won their last two games in this fixture after winning just one of their four prior.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Napoli are the second-highest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 24.

Empoli are the lowest-scoring side in Serie A so far this season with a goal tally of just four.

Only two of the Azzurri's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Napoli vs Empoli Prediction

Napoli are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws in that period. They are, however, winless in their last four home matches and will be looking to end that streak on Sunday.

Empoli are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting forms should see the home side win this one.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Empoli

Napoli vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Napoli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last 11 matches)