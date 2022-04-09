Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th April 2022

The Serie A features another round of massive fixtures this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with an in-form Napoli outfit in an important clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. La Viola have improved in recent weeks and managed to edge ten-man Empoli to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and are one of the leading contenders for the Serie A title this season. The home side eased past Atalanta with a 3-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an impressive record against Fiorentina and have won 19 out of 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's nine victories.

Napoli have won their last three league games against Fiorentina and could achieve their best Serie A run against La Viola in over 32 years.

The last five matches between Napoli and Fiorentina have not seen a single result repeat itself in consecutive league matches.

Napoli have collected 27 points in their 12 matches since the start of the second half of the Serie A season - the most by any team in the competition.

Napoli have won only three of the last Serie A matches at the Stadio San Paolo and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Fiorentina have the third-worst clean sheet record in the Serie A, with only Verona and Salernitana alongside La Viola so far;

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction

Napoli have excelled so far this season and are in excellent shape going into this game. The likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Victor Osimhen are closer to their peak and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Fiorentina

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes

