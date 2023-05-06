Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings so far this season and have not been at their best in recent weeks. La Viola were held to a 3-3 draw by Salernitana in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have already won the Serie A title this season. The Neapolitan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 19 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's nine victories.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last two matches against Napoli in the Serie A and could play out three consecutive matches without a defeat against the hosts for the first time since 2011.

Napoli have won five of their last eight matches at home against Fiorentina in the Serie A and have kept four clean sheets during this period.

Fiorentina have won three of their last five Serie A matches against Napoli in the second half of the season and have kept clean sheets in three of these games.

Fiorentina have played out draws in three of their last five Serie A games - as many draws as they had played out in the 18 league games preceding this run.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction

Napoli have been in excellent form this season and have managed to win the league title with five games to spare. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed a stellar season so far and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day and have managed to trouble Napoli in the past. Napoli have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Fiorentina

Napoli vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan Ikone to score - Yes

