Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an intriguing encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. La Viola were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Ferencvaros in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Neapolitan outfit slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 20 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's nine victories.

Fiorentina have won only one of their last six matches against Napoli in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-2 margin in April 2022.

Napoli have kept clean sheets in four of their last six matches at home against Fiorentina in the Serie A but suffered defeat in both the games in which they conceded a goal.

In the first half of the Serie A season, Napoli are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against Fiorentina in the competition.

Fiorentina have avoided defeat in four of their last six matches against the reigning champions of the Serie A, securing two victories and two draws during this period.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction

Napoli are yet to scale the heights they achieved last season but remain a potent threat in the Serie A title race. The likes of Piotr Zielinski and Victor Osimhen can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Fiorentina have grown in stature over the past month and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Napoli are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Fiorentina

Napoli vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes