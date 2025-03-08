Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli take on an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. La Viola slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Panathinaikos in the Europa League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 22 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's 10 victories.

Both teams have picked up two victories apiece in the last six matches played between Napoli and Fiorentina in Serie A, with the other two games ending in draws.

Napoli have remained winless in their last five matches in Serie A - Antonio Conte's first such run in Europe's top five leagues.

After a run of five clean sheets on the trot in matches away from home in Serie A, Fiorentina have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six such games preceding this run.

Napoli have played out draws in their last two matches at home in Serie A.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction

Napoli are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The hosts have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Fiorentina have also struggled defensively in the recent past but can pull off an upset on their day. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 Fiorentina

Napoli vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

