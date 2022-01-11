Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

The Coppa Italia is back in action with a set of Round of 16 fixtures this week as Napoli take on Fiorentina on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

Fiorentina are in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. La Viola suffered a shock 4-0 defeat against Torino over the weekend and cannot afford a similar debacle in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Neapolitans edged Sampdoria to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Napoli vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Fiorentina and have won 17 out of 31 matches played between the two teams. Fiorentina have managed six victories against Napoli and will need to step up on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Napoli. Fiorentina gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this week.

Napoli form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Fiorentina form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Napoli vs Fiorentina Team News

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Napoli have three players ruled out with COVID-19 this week, including the likes of Hirving Lozano and Victor Osimhen. Kevin Malcuit is also injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kevin Malcuit

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano, Alex Meret, Adam Ounas, Kalibou Koulibaly, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Marco Benassi and Riccardo Sottil are injury concerns for La Viola and will not be able to play a part in this match. Sofyan Amrabat is on international duty at the moment and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Marco Benassi, Riccardo Sottil

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sofyan Amrabat

Napoli vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Faouzi Ghoulam, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Andrea Petagna, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Aleksa Terzic, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Alvaro Odriozola; Erick Pulgar, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Saponara, Jonathan Ikone, Dusan Vlahovic

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction

Napoli have endured a slight slump over the past month and will need to revert to their exhilarating early-season form this week. The hosts have been impressive against Fiorentina in the past and will need to be wary of an upset in this knock-out fixture.

Fiorentina have managed only two points in their last three league games and have a point to prove at the moment. Napoli have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Fiorentina

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi