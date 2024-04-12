Napoli vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024

Napoli will host Frosinone at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but continue their push for continental football. They picked up a 4-2 comeback win over Monza last time out, with four different players getting on the scoresheet in the second half to help overturn a first-half deficit.

Napoli sit seventh in the league table with 48 points from 31 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Frosinone, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up points in the league of late and now find themselves battling for survival in the final stretch of the season. They played out a goalless draw against Bologna last time out, having the profligacy of their opponents to thank for picking up the sole point.

The visitors sit 18th in the Serie A standings with 26 points from 31 matches. They are one point away from safety and could exit the drop zone with maximum points on Sunday.

Napoli vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Napoli and Frosinone. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won just once. There have been two draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a Coppa Italia clash earlier in the season which the visitors won 4-0, ending a six-game losing streak in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games across all competitions.

Frosinone have the second-worst defensive record in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 61.

Only six of the Azzurri's 13 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Napoli vs Frosinone Prediction

Napoli's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last eight home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Frosinone, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive draws and are without a win in their last 10 outings. They have lost six of their last eight games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Frosinone

Napoli vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Napoli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)