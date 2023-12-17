Napoli vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | December 19th 2023

Napoli will host Frosinone at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday in the last 16 of the 2023-24 Coppa Italia campaign.

The home side have endured a largely turbulent campaign and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week. They returned to winning ways in Serie A on Saturday with a narrow but well-deserved 2-1 victory over Cagliari, with Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Napoli are six-time winners of the domestic competition, last lifting the title in the 2019-20 campaign. They were, however, knocked out at this stage of the competition by Cremonese last season and will hope they can advance this time around.

Frosinone kicked off their Coppa Italia campaign with a 1-0 win over Pisa profiting from an early own goal as they held on for the win. They then picked up a 2-1 extra-time victory over Torino in the next round, with Bayern Munich loanee Arijon Ibrahimovic scoring the opener just five minutes after kickoff and Real Madrid loanee Reiner scoring the winner in extra time.

The visitors are set to make their first appearance in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia in over a decade this week and will be looking to give a good account of themselves against one of the tournament favorites.

Napoli vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Napoli and Frosinone. The hosts are undefeated in all 10 matches, picking up eight wins and two draws.

The Azzurri have won their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in all 10 games in this fixture.

Napoli are the third-highest-scoring side in the Italian top flight this season, with a goal tally of 28.

Frosinone are one of four teams in Serie A this season yet to win a game on the road.

Napoli vs Frosinone Prediction

Napoli are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their six games prior. They have won their last two games on home turf and will be looking to extend that streak this week.

Frosinone have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last five. They have lost all but one of their last seven games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Frosinone

Napoli vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Napoli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)