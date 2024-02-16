Napoli vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.

Napoli vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Napoli vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 19 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's nine victories.

Napoli and Genoa played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture and could play out draws in both their Serie A games in a single campaign since the 1993-94 season.

Napoli are unbeaten in 20 of their last 21 matches against Genoa in the Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming in 2021.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at home against Genoa in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition so far.

Napoli have lost eight of their 23 matches in the 2023-24 edition of the Serie A - more defeats than they had suffered in the previous two campaigns combined.

Napoli vs Genoa Prediction

Napoli have failed to meet expectations so far this season and cannot afford to slip up this weekend. The likes of Giovanni Simeone and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Genoa have improved throughout their campaign but have a poor record in this match. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Genoa

Napoli vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes