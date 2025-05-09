Napoli vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Napoli and Genoa will battle for three points in a Serie A round 36 clash on Sunday (May 11th). The game will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Ad

The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Lecce last weekend. Giacomo Raspadori's 24th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Genoa, meanwhile, let a one-goal lead slip in a 2-1 defeat at home to AC Milan. They went ahead through Vitinha's goal just past the hour mark, but Rafael Leao equalized in the 76th minute. Morten Frendrup's own goal less than sixty seconds later settled the contest.

Ad

Trending

The loss left the Rossoblù in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 35 games. Napoli lead the way at the summit with 77 points to their name.

Napoli vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have 48 wins from the last 126 head-to-head games. Genoa were victorious 36 times, while 42 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Napoli claimed a 2-1 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last nine league games, winning six games in this run.

Five of Genoa's last six games have seen one side keep a clean sheet and have also produced under 2.5 goals.

Napoli are seeking to win five consecutive Serie A games without conceding for the first time in their history.

Ad

Napoli vs Genoa Prediction

Napoli are marching towards a second league title in three years and hold a three-point advantage over second-placed Inter with three games to go. Furthermore, the Partenopei have an easier run-in, with all three games coming against sides currently in the bottom half. Antonio Conte's side have unsurprisingly been defensively resolute this season, having conceded just 25 goals - the lowest in the league - and kept 17 clean sheets.

Ad

Genoa have not finished in the top half of Serie A in a decade, and Patrick Vieira's side are winless in their last four league games, losing each of the last three on the bounce.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Genoa

Napoli vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Napoli to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More