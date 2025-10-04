Napoli vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Napoli will welcome Genoa to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have 12 points from five games, the same as league leaders AC Milan. The Grifone are winless in the league thus far, suffering three defeats.

The Partenopei suffered their first defeat of the league campaign last week as they fell to a 2-1 away loss to AC Milan. They conceded twice in the first half and Kevin De Bruyne halved the deficit from the penalty spot in the 60th minute, but they failed to find the equalizing goal.

They bounced back with a 2-1 home triumph over Sporting in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Rasmus Højlund scored a brace in that win with De Bruyne providing assists for both goals.

The visitors lost 3-0 to Lazio in their previous outing, failing to score for the first time in four games.

Napoli vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 127 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 48 wins. Il Grifone have 36 wins and 43 games have ended in draws.

Il Grifone have the joint-worst goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring two goals.

Eight of the last nine meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Genoa are winless in their two away games this season, scoring one goal apiece in both.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture, and they have scored at least two goals in five games in that period.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in five of their seven games this season.

The visitors have just one win in this fixture since 2012.

Napoli vs Genoa Prediction

The defending champions have a 100% home record this season, scoring six goals in three games. They are unbeaten in their last 15 home games in this fixture, keeping eight clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Nikita Contini, Alessandro Buongiorno, and Amir Rrahmani will miss this match due to injuries. Romelu Lukaku is also not expected back before December. Antonio Conte might make a couple of changes to the starting XI from their win over Sporting.

The Grifone have recorded two wins this season, with both registered at home in the Coppa Italia. They have scored two goals in Serie A this season, with both scored on their travels.

Maxwel Cornet and Júnior Messias are sidelined with injuries for the visitors. Nicolae Stanciu is also unavailable with a thigh strain.

The Partenopei have a good home record in this fixture, and considering their better goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Genoa

Napoli vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

