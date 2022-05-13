Napoli vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Napoli play host to Genoa at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

Gli Azzurri will head into the game seeking to complete a league double over the visitors after picking up a 2-1 win back in August’s reverse fixture.

Napoli made it two consecutive wins in Serie A last Saturday as they saw off Torino 1-0 away from home.

This followed a 6-1 humbling of Sassuolo on April 30 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 73 points from 36 games, Napoli are currently third in the Serie A table, four points above fourth-placed Juventus.

Meanwhile, Genoa picked up a huge result in their race against the drop as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Juventus.

They have now won two of their last three games, with a 1-0 loss to Sampdoria on April 30 being the exception.

With 28 points from 36 games, Genoa are currently 19th in the league table, two points off Salernitana just outside the relegation zone.

Napoli vs Genoa Head-To-Head

Napoli head into the weekend with the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides. Genoa have picked up nine wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

Napoli Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Genoa Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Napoli vs Genoa Team News

Napoli

Napoli head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Luciano Spalletti the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Genoa

The visitors will take to the pitch without Stefano Sturaro, Roberto Piccoli and Zinho Vanheusden, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Stefano Sturaro, Roberto Piccoli, Zinho Vanheusden

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Genoa Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabián Ruiz Peña, Andre Zambo Anguissa; Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Genoa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Salvatore Sirigu; Morten Frendrup, Leo Østigard, Mattia Bani, Johan Vásquez; Pablo Galdames, Milan Badelj; Caleb Ekuban, Nadiem Amiri, Manolo Portanova; Mattia Destro

Napoli vs Genoa Prediction

While Genoa need a point to keep their slender survival hopes alive, next up is the daunting task of going up against Napoli, who are unbeaten in 18 of their last 20 meetings. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are tipping the hosts to claim all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Genoa

