Napoli vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Sassuolo to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Neapolitans suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an impressive recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 15 of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's three victories.

After a run of three consecutive defeats against Hellas Verona in the Serie A, Napoli have won the last two matches against their opponents in the competition.

Hellas Verona are winless in their last 17 matches in Naples in the Serie A, with their previous victory in the region coming in 1983.

Napoli have lost two of their last three home games in the Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 20 such matches preceding this run.

Hellas Verona defeated Sassuolo by a 2-1 margin in their previous game in the Serie A and have not secured consecutive victories in the competition since January 2022.

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Napoli have been in excellent form so far this season but have begun to stutter in recent weeks. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far and will look to be at his best this weekend.

Hellas Verona have been in poor form this season and will need to work hard to avoid relegation in the coming months. Napoli are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Hellas Verona

Napoli vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

