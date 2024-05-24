Napoli vs Lecce prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2023-24

Napoli will conclude their Serie A 2023-24 campaign against Lecce at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday. The hosts are guaranteed to finish at least 10th in the league table and a win here might see them climb to ninth place.

The visitors are safe from relegation and can, at best, finish in 13th place.

The hosts are winless in their last six league outings, with four games ending in draws. Goals from Amir Rrahmani and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped them to a 2-2 stalemate against Fiorentina last time around.

The visitors have endured a four-game winless run, suffering back-to-back 2-0 losses, including a home loss to Atalanta last week.

Napoli vs Lecce Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 36 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 16 wins. The visitors have got the better of their western rivals seven times and 13 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league meetings against the visitors and recorded a 4-0 away win in the reverse fixture in September.

Napoli form guide (Serie A): D-L-D-D-L

Lecce form guide (Serie A): L-L-D-D-W

Napoli vs Lecce Team News

Napoli

Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski, and Mário Rui are sidelined with injuries while Amir Rrahmani is suffering from tendinitis and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski, Mário Rui

Doubtful: Amir Rrahmani

Suspended: None

Lecce

Kastriot Dermaku, Mohamed Kaba, and Lameck Banda are confirmed absentees for the trip to Naples, and Nicola Sansone is also sidelined with a muscle injury. Valentin Gendrey is back to full fitness and should start here.

Injured: Kastriot Dermaku, Mohamed Kaba, Lameck Banda

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Lecce Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leo Skiri Østigård, Juan Jesus, Mathí­as Olivera; Andre Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Jens Cajuste; Matteo Politano, Giovanni Simeone, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Lecce Predicted XI (4-4-2): Federico Brancolini; Lorenzo Venuti, Federico Baschirotto, Marin Pongračić, Antonino Gallo; Pontus Almqvist, Alexis Blin, Ylber Ramadani, Patrick Dorgu; Rémi Oudin, Roberto Piccoli

Napoli vs Lecce Prediction

The Partenopei have endured a poor run of form and will look to sign off for the league campaign with a home win. They have conceded at least two goals in seven of their last 10 league outings and will look to improve upon that record.

The Salentini are winless in their last four league outings, suffering back-to-back losses while failing to score in these games. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last two away meeting against the hosts, with a draw and a win.

Both teams have struggled in their recent league games and with nothing much at stake in this match, they are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Lecce