Napoli Vs Liverpool: Hits and Flops | Champions League 2018/19 Gameweek 2

Broken Sports FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 133 // 04 Oct 2018, 18:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

Jurgen Klopp said that his side was to blame after a late defeat in Naples. Napoli dominated in the second half after the introduction of Dries Mertens. Liverpool should thank their keeper Allison for keeping them in the game for so long as he stopped shots from Fabian Ruiz and Arkadiusz Milik.

The Merseysiders took blow after blow in the second half but somehow managed to stay in the game. Mane and Salah were the pressure release outlets for Liverpool but the introduction of Mertens and Piotr Zielinski with 20 minutes to go gave the advantage to Napoli.

Liverpool’s willingness to look for the winner created space on the right side which was exploited by Napoli to create Insigne’s winner.

Klopp had an early setback when Naby Keita had to be taken off on a stretcher after he complained of lower back pain in the 19th minute.

The English club made a record which they might want to forget soon as they failed to muster a single shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time since February 2006

Here we take a look at some Hits and Flops of the game.

#Hit - David Ospina

SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

Though Liverpool didn’t have any shot on target, some credit for that goes to Ospina as he came running down the line to prevent two important shots. He dived down to take the ball away from Mane’s feet. And in another great attempt he cleared a close ball before it was to reach Mohamed Salah.

#Hit - Lorenzo Insigne

He came narrowly close in the first half. Though he had a quieter first half he was still the best Napoli player on the pitch. But in the second half he played with more freedom. Taking Alexander-Arnold in one on one situation and also running down the channels. His hard work paid in the end when he managed to get the three points in the last minute of the match.

#Hit - Joe Gomez

On a night when his teammates let him down, Joe kept composure. He tackled, dived, cleared ball of the line and did everything expected of a central defender. Gomez has been the chosen defender over Lovren and Matip and yesterday he showed why Klopp rates him so highly.

One can argue that he could have done more to prevent the last minute goal but then the mistake that led to the goal was not something he could have done anything about.

1 / 2 NEXT