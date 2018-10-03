Napoli vs Liverpool: Match preview, predictions, venue & where to watch details | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
After an incredible start to the season, Liverpool has somewhat slowed down after suffering a loss and earning a late draw against Chelsea in successive games last week. Jurgen Klopp and his men will be vying to get back to winning ways after the mini blip in form.
Carlo Ancelotti and his men will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering their second defeat in the league to Juventus last weekend. An opening round draw against Red Star Belgrade makes it a very crucial match for the Serie A side as well.
Venue & where to watch details
Venue: Stadio San Paolo
Live stream: SonyLIV
Date: 3rd October 2018
Kickoff: 21:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST) 3 October 2018
Team news
Liverpool has no injury concerns, and has a fully fit squad available at their disposal. Striker Divock Origi has been added to the traveling pack, and might make a late appearance from the bench.
Amin Younes and former Tottenham defender Vlad Chiriches are on the injury list for Napoli.
Probable line-ups
Napoli: Ospina, Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui, Zielinski, Hamsik, Allan, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner, Mane, Salah, Sturridge
Form guide
The last 5 matches in all competition
Napoli: L-W-W-D-W
Liverpool: D-L-W-W-W
Head to head
Napoli: 0 wins
Liverpool: 2 wins
Draw: 1
Prediction
After beating the French giants PSG in the first round, Liverpool are expected to win this match easily, although Carlo Ancelotti's experience in the UEFA Champions League along with home advantage might give Napoli some encouragement.
Predicted score: Napoli 1-3 Liverpool