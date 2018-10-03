Napoli vs Liverpool: Match preview, predictions, venue & where to watch details | UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways

After an incredible start to the season, Liverpool has somewhat slowed down after suffering a loss and earning a late draw against Chelsea in successive games last week. Jurgen Klopp and his men will be vying to get back to winning ways after the mini blip in form.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering their second defeat in the league to Juventus last weekend. An opening round draw against Red Star Belgrade makes it a very crucial match for the Serie A side as well.

Venue & where to watch details

Stadio San Paolo - Napoli home turf

Venue: Stadio San Paolo

Live stream: SonyLIV

Date: 3rd October 2018

Kickoff: 21:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST) 3 October 2018

Team news

Divock Origi has been added to the traveling pack

Liverpool has no injury concerns, and has a fully fit squad available at their disposal. Striker Divock Origi has been added to the traveling pack, and might make a late appearance from the bench.

Amin Younes and former Tottenham defender Vlad Chiriches are on the injury list for Napoli.

Probable line-ups

Napoli: Ospina, Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui, Zielinski, Hamsik, Allan, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner, Mane, Salah, Sturridge

Form guide

The last 5 matches in all competition

Napoli: L-W-W-D-W

Liverpool: D-L-W-W-W

Head to head

Napoli: 0 wins

Liverpool: 2 wins

Draw: 1

Prediction

Carlo Ancelotti's experience in the UEFA Champions League is crucial for Napoli

After beating the French giants PSG in the first round, Liverpool are expected to win this match easily, although Carlo Ancelotti's experience in the UEFA Champions League along with home advantage might give Napoli some encouragement.

Predicted score: Napoli 1-3 Liverpool