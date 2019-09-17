Napoli vs Liverpool: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspension lists and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Napoli will be hoping for a repeat of last year's result when they host the defending champions at San Paolo

Defending champions Liverpool will kick-start their title defence today against familiar foes Napoli, in a repeat of last year's group fixture. The Reds look much the same since their last meeting, but Napoli have added much-needed firepower to their arsenal with the signings of Hirving Lozano and Kostas Manolas.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that his Napoli side can once again triumph over a marauding Liverpool. But it won't be easy, given that they will be up against a team has won their previous 14 matches in the Premier League.

Team news

Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne will return to the starting lineup after missing the last match against Sampdoria

Ancelotti has a relatively small injury list, with Polish international Arkadiusz Milik the only absentee for Napoli. The Italians will also be boosted by the return of Lorenzo Insigne, who scored an injury-time goal when these sides met at San Paolo last year.

Injury list: Arkadiusz Milik (muscle).

Suspension list: none

Liverpool

Divock Orgi will be out for Liverpool with an ankle injury

Divock Orgi will be out of action against Napoli. The Belgian international was omitted from the 20-man Liverpool travelling squad after suffering an injury in the match against Newcastle.

The forward will join Alisson Becker, Naby Keita and Nathaniel Clyne on the injury list.

Andy Robertson also remains doubtful in the starting lineup, with the Scot expected to undergo a late fitness test.

Injury list: Divock Orgi (ankle), Alisson Becker (leg), Naby Keita (groin), Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Andy Robertson (doubtful).

Suspension list: none

Predicted lineups

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kouilibaly, Maksimovic, Rui; Zielinski, Ruiz, Allan; Insigne, Mertens, Lozano

Liverpool (4-3-3): Adrian; Robertson, Matip, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane

