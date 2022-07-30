Napoli vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips | July 31st | Club Friendlies 2022

Napoli will continue their preparations for the new campaign when they lock horns with Mallorca at the Stadio Teofilo Patini on Sunday.

Mallorca have won their three friendlies so far and will head into the weekend seeking to continue their perfect pre-season run.

Napoli, meanwhile, were denied a third pre-season win on the trot, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Adana Demirspor on Wednesday.

Before that, the Serie A side kicked off their preparations for the new season with an emphatic 10-0 friendly win over Anaunia on July 14 before seeing off Perugia 4-1 three days later.

The Partenopei head into the weekend unbeaten in seven games across competitions, stretching back to a 3-2 loss to Empoli in April.

Meanwhile, Mallorca maintained their perfect run in pre-season, claiming a 1-0 victory over Sporting Gijon.

They have now won their three friendlies, scoring five goals and keeping as many clean sheets. The La Liga team have also won their last five games across competitions since a goalless draw with Sevilla in La Liga in May.

Napoli vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Napoli claiming a 1-0 victory in a friendly in August 2011.

Napoli have won their three friendlies so far, winning twice and picking up a draw while scoring 16 goals and conceding three.

Mallorca have enjoyed a perfect pre-season campaign, picking up three wins from three games, scoring five goals and keeping as many clean sheets.

The Serie A team head into the weekend unbeaten in seven games across competitions, claiming six wins and a draw.

Mallorca are also on a five-game winning streak, stretching back to a goalless draw with Sevilla in May.

Napoli vs Mallorca Prediction

Napoli and Mallorca head into the weekend on a fine run of form, making for an exciting clash. An action-packed contest could ensue, with both teams doing just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Napoli 2-2 Mallorca.

Napoli vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Napoli’s last five games).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in both teams' last five matches).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far