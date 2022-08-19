Napoli vs Monza prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Napoli are set to play Monza at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday in Serie A.

Napoli come into this game on the back of a 5-2 win over Gabriele Cioffi's Hellas Verona in their most recent league game. Goals from Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski, Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka and winger Matteo Politano secured the win for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli.

Striker Kevin Lasagna and French forward Thomas Henry scored the consolation goals for Hellas Verona.

Monza, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Ivan Juric's Torino in their most recent Serie A game. Goals from Russian attacker Aleksei Miranchuk and Paraguayan striker Antonio Sanabria sealed the deal for Torino. Portuguese striker Dany Mota scored the goal for Monza.

Napoli vs Monza Head-to-Head

This is the first time Napoli are facing Monza in a long time.

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W

Monza form guide in Serie A: L

Napoli vs Monza Team News

Napoli

Napoli have no known issues and manager Luciano Spalletti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monza

Meanwhile, Monza manager Giovanni Stroppa could be without midfielder Matteo Pessina, who is nursing an injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matteo Pessina

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Monza Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-jae, Mathias Olivera, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Monza Predicted XI (3-5-2): Michele Di Gregorio, Luca Caldirola, Pablo Mari, Carlos Augusto, Samuele Birindelli, Filippo Ranocchia, Stefano Sensi, Andrea Barberis, Marco D'Alessandro, Gianluca Caprari, Andrea Petagna

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Napoli vs Monza Prediction

Napoli have undergone a squad makeover this summer, with long-serving players like Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly all leaving the club for pastures new. Napoli have acted quickly to fill the gaps in the squad, signing talents like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kim Min-jae, Mathias Olivera and Leo Skiri Ostigard all joining.

Monza, on the other hand, have been ambitious with their recruitment. Having been linked with moves for Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi initially, Monza have signed Italy internationals Stefano Sensi and Matteo Pessina among other players. Monza have aimed high with their recruitment, but it remains to be seen whether it translates to on-field performances.

Napoli will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Monza

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Anand