Napoli vs Pisa Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22nd 2025

Napoli and Pisa bring round four of the Italian Serie A to an end when they lock horns at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Monday. Both sides have kicked off the season in contrasting form, with Alberto Gilardino’s men failing to win any of their opening three matches.

Napoli were denied a dream start to the new UEFA Champions League campaign as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Antonio Conte’s side now turn their focus to Serie A, where they have flown out of the blocks this season, claiming three wins from their three matches so far while scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Off the back of clinching a second Serie A title in three seasons, Napoli will look to continue their strong early-season form and set the pace as they push for just their fifth Scudetto.

Pisa, on the other hand, failed to get up and running in the big leagues as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Udinese at the Stadio Romeo Anconetani last Sunday.

Before that, Gilardino’s men kicked off the Serie A campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw against Atalanta on August 24, six days before losing 1-0 against AS Roma on home turf.

Having gained promotion from Serie B last season to end their 34-year absence from the top flight, Pisa find themselves bottom but one in the league table, level on points with 20th-placed Lecce.

Napoli vs Pisa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Napoli boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Pisa have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 15 Serie A matches, picking up 10 wins and five draws since a 2-1 defeat against Como on February 23.

Pisa have lost just one of their most recent six competitive away games while picking up four wins and one draw since late March.

Napoli vs Pisa Prediction

Back in the top flight after over 30 years, it has been a tough return for Pisa, who have failed to win their opening three games.

While Napoli were outclassed by Manchester City last time out, they have enjoyed a perfect start to the new league campaign and we are backing them to return to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Pisa

Napoli vs Pisa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Napoli (The hosts have led at half-time in five of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in Napoli’s last 10 outings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More