Napoli vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October, 2022

Napoli host Rangers at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Champions League on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting campaigns so far.

Napoli are currently top of Group A, three points ahead of Liverpool in second. Luciano Spalletti's side have been in incredible form this season and are currently on a 11-game winning streak across all competitions. They will look to extend their run and all but clinch top spot in the group with a win against Rangers on Wednesday.

Rangers, on the other hand, are currently bottom of Group A having lost all four of their games so far. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to pick up their first win against Napoli on Wednesday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Napoli vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli demolished Rangers 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in September.

Goals from Matteo Politano, Giacomo Raspadori and Tanguy Ndombele were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Napoli can boast the best attack and defense in Group A, having scored 17 goals and conceded only four in their four games so far this campaign.

Rangers have the worst defense and attack in Group A, having scored only one and conceded 16 goals in their four games so far this campaign.

Napoli vs Rangers Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Wednesday.

Amir Rrahmani and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are both out for Napoli due to injury. Meanwhile, Rangers will miss a host of players for the game, with Connor Goldson, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi all unavailable for the game.

It's hard to see Rangers taking anything away from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict Napoli will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Rangers

Napoli vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Napoli Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Napoli have the best defense in Group A, while Rangers have the worst attack)

Tip 3 - Victor Osimhen to score/assist (The striker has three goals in his last three consecutive games for Napoli)

Poll : 0 votes