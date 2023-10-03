Napoli vs Real Madrid: 3 key battles to look out for | UCL 2023-24

Napoli will face Real Madrid in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League Group C fixture. The game is slated to be played at the renowned Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples on Tuesday, October 3.

Napoli secured all three points in their first group stage game, and they are the group leaders, level on points with Real Madrid, who are ranked second in the standings.

Real Madrid also registered all three points after their dramatic 1-0 win over Union Berlin in the first round of games.

Having secured three points each, both teams are set to go toe-to-toe, and the quality of players between the two clubs makes this fixture an interesting one to watch. Hence, this article will take a look at three individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

Napoli vs Real Madrid: 3 key battles

#3 Jude Bellingham vs Stanislav Lobotka

RM vs 1. FC Union Berlin: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Ever since he signed for Los Blancos, Bellingham has been the game changer in several matches as he has netted numerous match-winning goals. The Englishman could best be viewed as a midfielder who's extremely intelligent with the ball and also clinical in front of goal.

Monitoring his activities in attack is tough, as he knows how to properly position himself in a bid to destabilize the opposition's defense. Also, his immense attacking form is something that Napoli should be worried about, as he could put the ball in the back of the net in a split second.

This is where Lobotka comes in, as he's expected to halt Bellingham from operating smoothly in attack. If Lobotka could achieve the above, this will definitely reduce Real Madrid's attacking prowess, and this could affect the Spanish side.

#2 Victor Osimhen vs Antonio Rudiger

Bologna FC v SSC Napoli - Serie A TIM

One player that Carlo Ancelotti's defense should keep under strict supervision is Victor Osimhen, as the forward has proven to be dangerous in front of goal.

Osimhen can largely be viewed as an enthusiastic striker. His ability to create room for himself in between opposing defenders is outstanding. Similarly, with a creative force such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen is rest assured of adequate opportunities in the final third.

In a bid to destabilize the Nigerian forward, Rudiger would have to be defensively alert and sensible. However, if you talk about a perfect match for Osimhen, Rudiger clearly fits the bill as he is robust and quite difficult to play against. Stopping Osimhen from operating in the attack could enhance Real Madrid's chances of winning this clash.

#1 Vinicius Junior vs Giovanni Di Lorenzo

LaLiga EA Sports

The most dangerous attacker in Real Madrid's attack is Vinicius Junior, as the Brazilian is incredibly tricky, fast and deadly on the flank. While it can be stated that monitoring the Brazilian's movements in attack is a tough task to take on, Vinicius is also exceedingly efficient in front of goal. With that being said, there's no doubt that Di Lorenzo will have his work cut out.

However, in terms of defensive solidity and agility, the Italian is right up there, and if he can keep Vinicius under wraps, Real Madrid's chances of troubling the Italian giant's defense will definitely reduce, and this would be advantageous to Napoli.