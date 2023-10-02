Napoli vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday.

Napoli vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in Group C of the UEFA Champions League and have been fairly impressive so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Girona by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of their group in the UEFA Champions League and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Neapolitan outfit defeated Lecce by a comprehensive 4-0 scoreline over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent record against Napoli and have won the last two matches that have been played between the two teams. Napoli are yet to defeat Real Madrid in an official fixture.

Napoli have never defeated Real Madrid in European competitions and have played two sets of two-legged ties against Los Blancos, with their previous meeting taking place in the 2016-17 season.

Real Madrid have won 14 of their last 15 matches against Italian opponents in the UEFA Champions League and have won each of their seven away games during this run.

Real Madrid have won 28 out of their 48 matches against Italian opponents in the UEFA Champions League and are the most successful team against Serie A sides in the competition.

Napoli have won only two of their last 21 matches at home in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Napoli vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and have managed to navigate their transition admirably under Carlo Ancelotti. Jude Bellingham has been in excellent form for Los Blancos and will look to add to his impressive goal tally this week.

Napoli can be unstoppable on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid

Napoli vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes