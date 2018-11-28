Napoli vs Red Star Belgrade: Match preview, team news, predictions, betting odds, venue & where to watch details | UEFA Champions League 2018-19

A victory will almost guarantee passage to the knockout stages for SSC Napoli

The most exciting group of the Champions League is all set to go down the wire with Liverpool taking on PSG at Paris and Napoli taking on Red Star at Naples. This is the only group where all the 4 teams have a clear chance of qualifying to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

A win for the Napoli will all but guarantee them of a place in the knockout stages while a defeat will mean a do or die match against Liverpool at Anfield.

Former European winners Red Star Belgrade pulled off a major upset when they defeated last years Champions League finalist Liverpool and the Serbian outfit will be gunning for another upset in Naples to secure a chance to make it to the knockout stages.

Napoli v Red Star Belgrade: Kickoff information

Date: 28 November 2018

Kickoff: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Venue: Stadio San Paolo, Naples

Livestream: SonyLiv

Napoli v Red Star Belgrade: Team News

The Italian forward will be missing for Napoli

Vlad Chirches, Simeone Verdi and Amin Younes are out for the Carlo Ancelotti managed, Napoli side.

Red Star Belgrade, on the other hand, will be without Filip Stojkovic, Vujadin Savic, Dusan Jovancic and Goran Causic with all of them ruled out injured.

Napoli v Red Star Belgrade: Probable Line-up

Napoli: Ospina, Rui, Albiol, Koulibaly, Hysaj, Zielinski, Hamsik, Allan, Callejón, Insigne, Mertens

Red Star Belgrade: Borjan, Degenek, Gobeljić, Rodić, Babić, Krsticic, Jovicic, Srnic, Marin, El Fardou Ben, Pavkov

Napoli v Red Star Belgrade: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Napoli: D-W-D-W-D

Red Star Belgrade: D-W-W-W-W

Napoli v Red Star Belgrade: Head to Head

This will be only the 2nd meeting between the clubs with the first match ending in a draw.

Napoli v Red Star Belgrade: Betting Odds (Bet 365)

Napoli: 1.16

Red Star Belgrade: 8.50

Draw: 21.00

Napoli v Red Star Belgrade: Prediction

Napoli have been phenomenal at home in the Champions League defeating Liverpool and almost snatching the victory against PSG. The Italian's home form makes them hot favourites for the fixture.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Red Star Belgrade