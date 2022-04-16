Napoli vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Napoli are set to play Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Monday in Serie A.

Napoli come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in the league. Goals from Argentine attacker Nicolas Gonzalez, French winger Jonathan Ikone and Brazilian striker Arthur Cabral sealed the deal for Fiorentina. Second-half goals from experienced Belgian forward Dries Mertens and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen proved to be a mere consolation for Napoli.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo/Glimt 4-0 in the second leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Conference League. A goal from English striker Tammy Abraham and a hat-trick from forward Nicolo Zaniolo secured the win for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Napoli vs Roma Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Napoli have won 12 games, lost 12 and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with the game ending 0-0.

Napoli form guide in Serie A: L-W-W-W-L

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Napoli vs Roma Team News

Napoli

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti will be unable to call upon the services of striker Andrea Petagna, Algeria international Adam Ounas and French left-back Kevin Malcuit. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Injured: Andrea Petagna, Kevin Malcuit, Adam Ounas

Doubtful: Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Suspended: None

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma will be without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Roma Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina, Alessandro Zanoli, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Fabian Ruiz, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Nicola Zalewski, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sergio Oliveira, Tammy Abraham

Napoli vs Roma Prediction

Napoli are 3rd in Serie A, and have won three of their last five league games. They are five points behind league leaders AC Milan, who have played a game more. Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has scored 12 league goals this season.

Roma, on the other hand, are 5th in the league, nine points behind Napoli. Tammy Abraham has been in sensational form for Jose Mourinho's side, having scored 15 goals.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Napoli 1-1 Roma

