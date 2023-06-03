Napoli vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sampdoria lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Napoli vs Sampdoria Preview

Sampdoria are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have struggled to impose themselves on the top flight this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, have enjoyed a triumphant Serie A campaign and are in excellent form this season. The Neapolitans were held to a 2-2 draw by Bologna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Napoli vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Sampdoria and have won 24 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sampdoria's four victories.

Napoli have won their last eight matches against Sampdoria in the Serie A - they have a longer winning streak only against SPAL in the competition.

Sampdoria are winless in their last 14 matches away from home against Napoli in the Serie A, with their previous such victory coming in 1998.

Napoli have scored a total of 49 goals in their last 19 matches against Sampdoria in the Serie A - they only have a better goalscoring record against Bologna during this period.

Napoli are currently 16 points ahead of second-placed Lazio in the Serie A standings and could potentially achieve the fourth-largest such gap between the top two teams in the history of the competition.

Napoli vs Sampdoria Prediction

Napoli have been in exceptional form so far this season and can be virtually unstoppable on their day. Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Sampdoria are in abysmal form this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 4-1 Sampdoria

Napoli vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes

