Napoli vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Napoli play host to Sassuolo at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

Luciano Spalletti’s men are currently on a three-game winless run and will seek to end this dry spell and keep their slender title hopes alive.

Napoli suffered yet another blow in the Scudetto race on Sunday as they bottled a two-goal lead to suffer a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Empoli. They have now failed to win their last three outings, picking up one point from a possible nine.

With 67 points from 34 games, Napoli are third in the Serie A standings, seven points off league leaders AC Milan with four games left to play.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo were condemned to a second consecutive defeat last time out, as they were between 2-1 by Juventus. They have now lost all but one of their last four outings, with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta on April 10 being the only exception.

Sassuolo have picked up 46 points from their 34 games this season. They sit tenth in the league standings, two points above Torino, just outside the top half of the table.

Napoli vs Sassuolo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 18 meetings between the two teams, Napoli boast a superior record in this fixture.

Sassuolo have managed just two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last three games against Napoli, claiming two draws and one win.

Napoli are winless in their last three outings, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 3-1 win over Atalanta on April 3.

Sassuolo have also failed to taste victory in their last three away games, picking up one draw and losing three.

Napoli vs Sassuolo Prediction

Napoli have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks, which has seen them fall behind in the title race. While Sassuolo could put up a fight, Napoli should make use of their home advantage and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Sassuolo.

Napoli vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Napoli have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 games).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five meetings).

Edited by Bhargav