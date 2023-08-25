Napoli vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

Napoli vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Neapolitan outfit eased past Frosinone by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Napoli vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 12 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's two victories.

Sassuolo have won only one of their last 15 matches against Napoli in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin away from home in 2020.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last five matches against Sassuolo in the Serie A and have scored a total of 17 goals in these games.

Napoli have won their first two matches of the Serie A season in eight of their last 12 seasons in the top flight - more than any other team during this period.

Napoli have won their first match at home in a Serie A season in each of their last seven seasons - their longest streak in the history of the competition.

Napoli vs Sassuolo Prediction

Napoli have a formidable squad at their disposal and managed to dominate the top flight last season. The likes of Victor Osimhen and Matteo Politano can be effective on their day and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Sassuolo can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a disconcerting slump at the moment. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 4-1 Sassuolo

Napoli vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes