Napoli vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.

Napoli vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neroverdi edged Hellas Verona to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Neapolitan outfit eased past Rangers by a comfortable 3-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 10 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's two victories.

Napoli won the previous game between the two teams by a 6-1 margin and could win consecutive Serie A games against Sassuolo for only the third time in their history.

Sassuolo have won only two of their last 18 matches against Napoli and have kept only one clean sheet against the Neapolitans in the top flight.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in the Serie A - the longest such streak that is currently active in the competition.

With a victory in this fixture, Napoli could equal their best-ever start to a Serie A season in their history.

Napoli are the only unbeaten team in the Serie A at the moment and are one of only three teams that are currently unbeaten across Europe's top five leagues.

Napoli vs Sassuolo Prediction

Napoli have exceeded expectations so far this season and have become the early favourites to win the Serie A title. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Sassuolo can pack a punch on their day but are up against one of the Europe's most dangerous teams. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Sassuolo

Napoli vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

