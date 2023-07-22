Napoli vs SPAL Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2023

Napoli continue their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign as they go head-to-head with SPAL in a friendly at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Monday.

Gli Azzurri kicked off their pre-season friendlies with an emphatic victory over Italian amateur side Anaune Val di Non and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

The Rudi Garcia era got underway with a bang and the French tactician watched his Napoli side steamroll Anaune Val di Non 6-1 on Thursday.

This was Garcia’s first game at the helm of affairs since taking over from Luciano Spalletti, who led the Naples outfit to their first Serie A title triumph in three decades last season.

Napoli will now look to pick up from where they dropped off on Thursday as they ramp up preparations for their league opener against Frosinone on August 19.

A final-day 2-1 victory over Pisa was too little too late to salvage SPAL’s season as they were relegated from Serie B after a horrid campaign.

Domenico Di Carlo’s men won just eight of their 38 league matches while losing 16 and claiming 14 draws to collect 38 points and finish 19th in the table, five points off safety.

SPAL will look to pick up the pieces and put together a solid run of form ahead of their quest to secure immediate promotion.

Napoli vs SPAL Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won six of the last eight meetings between the sides.

SPAL are yet to taste victory against Gli Azzurri, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Following Thursday’s win, Napoli have now gone four consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since May’s 2-0 loss to Monza.

Di Carlo's men have picked up just one win in their last six outings while losing twice and claiming three draws since mid-April.

Napoli vs SPAL Prediction

With the thrill of last season’s Scudetto triumph still in the air, Napoli will be experiencing sky-high confidence. Gli Azzurri have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Napoli 4-1 SPAL

Napoli vs SPAL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: First to score - Napoli (Garcia's side have opened the scoring in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Napoli have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three meetings with SPAL)