Napoli vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Napoli play host to Spezia at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday.

The hosts are currently level on points with AC Milan in the upper echelons of the table, while the visitors will head into the game aiming to snap their seven-game winless run.

Napoli returned to winning ways in style as they saw off a resilient AC Milan side 1-0 on home turf last Sunday.

This followed a disappointing 1-0 loss against Empoli, where former AC Milan man Patrick Cutrone netted a 70th-minute winner.

The win saw Napoli leapfrog the Rossoneri on the Serie A table and move into second place, four points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Spezia, meanwhile, continued to struggle for form as they played out a 1-1 draw with Empoli on home turf.

They have now failed to pick up a win in seven straight games, claiming just two draws in that time and crashing out of the Coppa Italia.

With 13 points from 18 games, Spezia are currently 17th on the log, three points above Genoa in the drop zone.

Napoli vs Spezia Head-To-Head

Napoli have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from the last five meetings between the sides. Spezia have picked up one win in that time.

Napoli Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Spezia Form Guide: L-D-L-L-D

Napoli vs Spezia Team News

Napoli

Fabian Ruiz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen and Mario Rui are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Fabian Ruiz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen, Mario Rui

Suspended: None

Spezia

The visitors will be without Jacopo Sala, Leo Sena and Eddie Salcedo, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Jacopo Sala, Leo Sena, Eddie Salcedo

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Spezia Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Kevin Malcuit, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Anguissa, Diego Demme; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano; Dries Mertens

Spezia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou; Viktor Kovalenko, Simone Bastoni, Giulio Maggiore, Emmanuel Gyasi, Arkadiusz Reca; Rey Manaj, Janis Antiste

Napoli vs Spezia Prediction

Napoli head into the game full of confidence following their win over AC Milan last time out and will be aiming to keep hold of second place in the table.

They take on Spezia, who have struggled to find their footing in recent weeks, and we predict Napoli will claim all three points.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Spezia

Edited by Peter P