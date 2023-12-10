Football

Napoli vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Dec 10, 2023 17:39 GMT
Napoli host Sporting Braga in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Napoli host Sporting Braga at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday (December 12) in their final group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League.

The hosts have endured a rather difficult campaig,n prompting the dismissal of manager Rudi Garcia months after his appointment. They lost 4-2 to Real Madrid in their last game, conceding twice in the final 10 minutes.

Napoli are second in their group with seven points from five games and only need a point to advance while a one-goal defeat will also suffice.

Braga, meanwhile, have also had their struggles on the continental stage this season but remain hopeful of reaching the knockouts. They drew 1-1 with Union Berlin last time out, falling behind late in the first half before Alvaro Djalo restored parity early in the second.

Braga are a place and three points behind Napoli and must win by at least two goals to reach the last-16.

Napoli vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Tuesday's game will mark the second meeting between the two teams, with Napoli winning their maiden clash 2-1 in September.
  • Napoli have had 13 competitive meetings against Portuguese opposition. They have won seven of those games and lost twice.
  • Braga have had 12 meetings against Italian opposition, winning thrice and losing seven times.
  • Napoli are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.
  • Braga have the worst defensive record in Group C, conceding 10 times.

Napoli vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Napoli are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They are without a win in six games at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Braga, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in five games. They have won their last three away games and could win again.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Braga

Napoli vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Napoli's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Braga's last five games.)

