Napoli vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023 

Napoli host Sporting Braga at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday (December 12) in their final group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League.

The hosts have endured a rather difficult campaig,n prompting the dismissal of manager Rudi Garcia months after his appointment. They lost 4-2 to Real Madrid in their last game, conceding twice in the final 10 minutes.

Napoli are second in their group with seven points from five games and only need a point to advance while a one-goal defeat will also suffice.

Braga, meanwhile, have also had their struggles on the continental stage this season but remain hopeful of reaching the knockouts. They drew 1-1 with Union Berlin last time out, falling behind late in the first half before Alvaro Djalo restored parity early in the second.

Braga are a place and three points behind Napoli and must win by at least two goals to reach the last-16.

Napoli vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the second meeting between the two teams, with Napoli winning their maiden clash 2-1 in September.

Napoli have had 13 competitive meetings against Portuguese opposition. They have won seven of those games and lost twice.

Braga have had 12 meetings against Italian opposition, winning thrice and losing seven times.

Napoli are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Braga have the worst defensive record in Group C, conceding 10 times.

Napoli vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Napoli are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They are without a win in six games at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Braga, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in five games. They have won their last three away games and could win again.

Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Braga

Napoli vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Napoli's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Braga's last five games.)