Napoli vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023 

Napoli host Sporting Braga at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday (December 12) in their final group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League.
The hosts have endured a rather difficult campaig,n prompting the dismissal of manager Rudi Garcia months after his appointment. They lost 4-2 to Real Madrid in their last game, conceding twice in the final 10 minutes.
Napoli are second in their group with seven points from five games and only need a point to advance while a one-goal defeat will also suffice.
Braga, meanwhile, have also had their struggles on the continental stage this season but remain hopeful of reaching the knockouts. They drew 1-1 with Union Berlin last time out, falling behind late in the first half before Alvaro Djalo restored parity early in the second.
Braga are a place and three points behind Napoli and must win by at least two goals to reach the last-16.
Napoli vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark the second meeting between the two teams, with Napoli winning their maiden clash 2-1 in September.
- Napoli have had 13 competitive meetings against Portuguese opposition. They have won seven of those games and lost twice.
- Braga have had 12 meetings against Italian opposition, winning thrice and losing seven times.
- Napoli are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.
- Braga have the worst defensive record in Group C, conceding 10 times.
Napoli vs Sporting Braga Prediction
Napoli are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They are without a win in six games at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Braga, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in five games. They have won their last three away games and could win again.
Prediction: Napoli 1-2 Braga
Napoli vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Braga
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Napoli's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Braga's last five games.)