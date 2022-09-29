Napoli vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

Napoli are set to play Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday in Serie A.

Napoli come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in their most recent fixture. Goals from winger Matteo Politano and Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone secured the win for Luciano Spalletti's Napoli. Veteran French striker Olivier Giroud scored the consolation goal for AC Milan.

Torino, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Alessio Dionisi's Sassuolo in their most recent game. A late second-half goal from young Uruguayan attacker Agustin Alvarez sealed the deal for Sassuolo.

Napoli vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games.

Torino have won four games, while the other five have ended in draws.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the game right now. The 21-year old has five goal contributions for Napoli so far.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has scored two league goals for Napoli this time around.

Croatian midfielder Nikola Vlasic, on loan from West Ham United, has scored three goals in the league for Torino.

Napoli vs Torino Prediction

Napoli have been praised for their transfer business during the summer transfer window. Despite losing important players like Lorenzo Insigne, Kalidou Koulibaly and Fabian Ruiz, the Serie A giants have signed talents like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kim Min-jae and Giacomo Raspadori. Kim and Kvaratskhelia, in particular, have impressed.

Napoli have assembled a squad of exciting tatents, and are currently top of the league table. They are ahead of 2nd-placed Atalanta on goal difference, and are yet to lose a game in the league. Kvaratskhelia's performances have already started attracting attention, and the Georgia international has been nicknamed Kvaradona.

Torino, on the other hand, are 9th in the league, and have lost three of their last five league games. They have signed the likes of Nikola Vlasic, Valentino Lazaro and Perr Schuurs, and will hope to climb up the league table as the season progresses.

Right-back Mergim Vojvoda has provided two assists in the league so far, while there will be reliance on the likes of Nikola Vlasic and Aleksei Miranchuk in attack this season.

Napoli have been in good form, and should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Torino

Napoli vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Napoli

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Napoli to keep a clean sheet- Yes

