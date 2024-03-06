Napoli vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Torino lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Friday.

Napoli vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Fiorentina last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Neapolitan giants stunned Juventus with a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Napoli vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an excellent recent record against Torino and have won 17 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Torino's five victories.

Napoli have played out 55 draws in their 139 matches against Torino in the Serie A - more such results than they have achieved against any other opponent in the competition.

Torino won the reverse fixture by a 3-0 margin last season and could complete a Serie A double over Napoli for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 11 matches at home against Torino in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin in 2009.

Napoli have won each of their last two matches in the Serie A and could win three consecutive matches in the competition for the first time since February 2023.

Napoli vs Torino Prediction

Napoli have improved after a poor start to their campaign and will need to maintain their impressive run to move up the league table. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen have come into their own over the past month and will need to make their mark this week.

Torino can pack a punch on their day and stunned Napoli in the reverse fixture. Napoli are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Torino

Napoli vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes