Napoli vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday in Serie A. The hosts are in the thick of a title race with Inter Milan, with the two clubs level on points (71) at the top.

Napoli picked up a narrow 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Monza last time out. Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay headed home the sole goal of the game in the 72nd minute to take his league tally for the season to nine.

Torino, meanwhile, beat Udinese 2-0 in their last match. Che Adams opened the scoring late in the first half before Ali Dembele came off the bench to wrap up the points late in the second. Torino are 10th with 43 points from 33 games.

Napoli vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 160th meeting between the two teams, with Napoli leading 55-43.

Napoli have lost one of their last 19 games in the fixture.

Torino have scored 38 goals in the top flight this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Gli Azzurri have the best defensive record in Serie A this season, with a goal concession tally of 25.

Napoli vs Torino Prediction

Napoli are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in seven matches. They have won six of their last eight games at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and head into the weekend clash as the clear favourites.

Torino, meanwhile, snapped their three-game winless streak. They have, however, struggled on the road in recent games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Torino

Napoli vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Napoli

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Torino's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of their last eight matchups.)

