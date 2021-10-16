Napoli vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli take on Torino at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday. Napoli have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Torino are in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent in the league this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Juventus earlier this month and will need to bounce back in this match.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Neapolitans have won all seven of their league games so far and will want to maintain their flawless record this weekend.

Napoli vs Torino Head-to-Head

Napoli have an impressive record against Torino and have won 13 out of 24 matches played between the two teams. Torino have managed four victories against Napoli and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in April this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Napoli. Torino were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Torino form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-W-W

Napoli vs Torino Team News

Napoli have an excellent squad

Napoli

Stanislav Lobotka and Kevin Malcuit are injured and have been sidelined this weekend. Andrea Petagna is also struggling with his fitness and will be unable to feature in this game.

Injured: Stanislav Lobotka, Kevin Malcuit, Andrea Petagna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino need to win this game

Torino

Simone Zaza, Simone Verdi, Marko Pjaca, and Dennis Praet are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Tommaso Pobega is carrying a knock and might not be included in the squad.

Injured: Simone Zaza, Simone Verdi, Marko Pjaca, Dennis Praet

Doubtful: Tommaso Pobega

Suspended: None

Napoli vs Torino Predicted XI

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Koffi Djidji; Ola Aina, Sasa Lukic, Rolando Mandragora, Wilfried Stephane Singo; Karol Linetty, Josip Brekalo, Antonio Sanabria

Napoli vs Torino Prediction

Napoli have been impressive in the Serie A this year and will be intent on fighting for the league title this season. The likes of Osimhen and Insigne can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Also Read

Torino are capable of pulling off an upset on their day but have their work cut out for them on Sunday. Napoli are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-0 Torino

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi