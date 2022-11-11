Napoli vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Napoli side at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.

Napoli vs Udinese Preview

Udinese are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side were held to a 1-1 draw by Spezia last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Neapolitans eased past Empoli by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Napoli vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good record against Udinese and have won 18 of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's six victories.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Udinese in the Serie A, with their previous defeat against the away side coming by a 3-1 margin in 2016.

Udinese have conceded at least one goal in their last 15 matches against Napoli in all competitions and last kept a clean sheet against the Neapolitans in 2014.

Napoli have won their last eight Serie A matches against Udinese at the Stadio San Paolo and have scored an impressive 24 goals during this period.

Napoli are on the brink of another record at the moment and could win 11 consecutive matches in a single Serie A season for the first time in their history.

Napoli vs Udinese Prediction

Napoli are in excellent form at the moment and are currently the favorites to win the Serie A title. The hosts have established an eight-point lead at the top of their league table and will look to make the most of their purple patch.

Udinese have shown flashes of their potential this season and are capable of causing an upset on their day. Napoli are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Udinese

Napoli vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

