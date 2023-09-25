Napoli vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2023

Napoli are set to play Udinese at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday in Serie A.

Napoli come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Bologna in their most recent league game.

Udinese, on the other hand, beat Fiorentina 2-0 in their most recent league game. Goals from Argentine centre-back Lucas Martinez Quarta and midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura sealed the deal for Fiorentina.

Napoli vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli have won 18 games, lost five and drawn eight.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has scored three goals in five league starts for Napoli this season.

Right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo has managed three goal contributions in five league starts for Napoli this season.

Serbia international Lazar Samardzic has scored one goal in four league starts for Udinese this season.

Napoli vs Udinese Prediction

Napoli won the league last season, and manager Luciano Spalletti subsequently departed the side, with Rudi Garcia taking over. The club managed to keep hold of star attackers Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia despite heavy interest during the summer transfer window, but Napoli have not enjoyed a stellar start to their league campaign, and are currently 7th.

Kvaratskhelia, in particular, has slowed down, but the 22-year old remains an exciting young forward. Napoli sold star centre-back Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich this summer though, and while they did sign Natan from Red Bull Bragantino, it can be argued that they have not directly replaced Kim's quality.

Udinese, on the other hand, are 18th in the league, are yet to win a game, and have scored a grand total of one goal so far. They have signed Brazilian striker Brenner from FC Cincinnati for €10 million, but it remains to be seen whether he can replace Beto.

Beto joined Everton for €25 million this summer after scoring 10 goals in the league for Udinese last season. The 25-year old was a fairly consistent goalscorer for Udinese during his two seasons with the club, and it remains to be seen whether Brenner and Keinan Davis, signed from Aston Villa, can replace his output.

Napoli have endured a slow start to their season, but should be able to win here.

Prediction: Napoli 2-0 Udinese

Napoli vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Napoli

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Napoli to keep a clean sheet- yes