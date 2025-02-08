Napoli vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese take on an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Napoli vs Udinese Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Neapolitan hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by AS Roma in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side edged Venezia to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Napoli vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 21 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's paltry six victories.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 17 matches against Udinese in Serie A and have enjoyed longer such runs only against Cagliari, Como, AS Roma, and Cesena in the history of the top flight.

Napoli have won each of their last 10 matches against Udinese in Serie A and have scored an impressive 31 goals in these games.

Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous game against AS Roma in Serie A and could play consecutive draws in the competition for the first time this season.

Napoli have kept a clean sheet in six of their 11 matches at home in Serie A this season.

Napoli vs Udinese Prediction

Napoli have a strong squad at their disposal and have an excellent recent record in this fixture. Romelu Lukaku has been a revelation for the Neapolitans this season and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Udinese have been in poor form this season but are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Napoli are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Udinese

Napoli vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

