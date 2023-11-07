Napoli vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Union Berlin lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in a crucial clash at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday.

Napoli vs Union Berlin Preview

Napoli are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Neapolitan giants eased past Salernitana by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Napoli vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good historical record against Union Berlin and have won the only match played between the two teams, winning the reverse fixture last month by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Napoli registered only six shots against Union Berlin in the reverse fixture - the lowest number of shots attempted by a winning team in the UEFA Champions League so far this season.

Union Berlin have lost each of their last four matches on the European stage - their longest such run in European competitions.

Napoli have lost only two of their last 15 matches in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League and have scored a total of 36 goals in these games.

Union Berlin are set to play only their second match away from home in the UEFA Champions League - they lost their first such game against Real Madrid by a 1-0 margin.

Napoli vs Union Berlin Prediction

Napoli have emerged as a formidable European force over the past year but have issues to resolve ahead of this game. The likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giacomo Raspadori can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Union Berlin have been in poor form this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Napoli 4-1 Union Berlin

Napoli vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes