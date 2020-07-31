On 29th July, Mohun Bagan Day, the club managed to achieve glory that has evaded every sport in India. It is no surprise that Mohun Bagan once again achieved a global first, adding to its list of achievements as an Indian club on an international level.

At New York's Times Square, one of the most iconic locations in the world, Mohun Bagan's logo and colours were displayed in English and Bengali on the NASDAQ billboard.

Mohun Bagan Day is celebrated every year on 29th July to commemorate the club's victory over East Yorkshire Regiment in 1911. This event holds importance also because it is credited as having given an impetus to India's freedom struggle and also ended the British win streak in the tournament.

The billboard display was in English and Bengali

FIFA tweeted an image of the billboard, wishing Mohun Bagan effusively and calling it 'one of the most passionately supported clubs on the planet'.

🤩 When you make a billboard of skyscraping prestige & dazzling beauty at @TimesSquareNYC, you know you have become way more than just a club 👏



🇮🇳 Happy #MohunBaganDay2020 to one of the most passionately-supported clubs on the planet 🌏 pic.twitter.com/jXSwJFMCzo — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 29, 2020

The club replied to FIFA's tweet, acknowledging the wishes and tweeting the hashtag #JoyMohunBagan.

Thank you @FIFAcom for making this auspicious day even more special !!!#JoyMohunBagan https://t.co/wqBgsaaDzs — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 29, 2020

This comes on heels of the exciting possibility that the Indian Super League (ISL) might finally get an entry into the popular FIFA franchise as EA Sports gets ready to launch the newest version of the game, FIFA 21, on 9th October.

As told to The Telegraph, Debashis Dutta, the finance secretary of Mohun Bagan, stated that three slots were booked for the club to celebrate its day.

He revealed how the club had applied to NASDAQ months ago, but were asked to furnish documents highlighting the club's history. He credited Gaurav Roy, a fan of the club based in New York, as having been instrumental in securing the display.

Dutta refused to share the cost of the display.