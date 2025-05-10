Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC take on Nashville SC in an important encounter at the Geodis Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC Preview

Charlotte FC are in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side thrashed North Carolina FC by a 4-1 scoreline in the US Open Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts edged Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC have a slight edge over Nashville SC and have won three out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nashville SC's two victories.

Charlotte FC have won each of their last two matches against Nashville SC in MLS, with both their victories during this period coming at home.

Nashville SC have won four of their last five matches at home in the regular season of MLS and have won each of their last two such games.

Charlotte FC have lost their last two matches in the regular season of MLS - they had lost only two of the 14 such games in the competition preceding this run.

Hany Mukhtar has scored five goals in six matches against Charlotte FC in MLS.

Ad

Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Nashville SC have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to move into the top four of the league table in the coming weeks. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Charlotte FC have also been impressive this season but have slumped over the past month. Nashville SC are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 Charlotte FC

Nashville SC vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More