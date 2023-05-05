Nashville will welcome Chicago Fire to Geodis Park in their MLS Eastern Conference match on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games in the MLS last week as goals from Fafà Picault, Teal Bunbury, and Jacob Shaffelburg helped them record a 3-1 home win over Atlanta United. With the win, they climbed to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Chicago Fire are winless in their last three league games and were held to a 1-1 draw by the New York Red Bulls last week. Kei Kamara opened the scoring in the 34th minute but Cory Burke scored the equalizer in the 90th minute for the Red Bulls.

The visitors are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, with just four points separating them from the hosts.

Nashville vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times in the MLS since 2020. The hosts are unbeaten in these games, with one win and playing two draws. They last met in the 2021 MLS campaign, which ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the MLS this season, conceding just six goals in 10 games. They have kept three clean sheets in six home games this term.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 13-11 in the MLS this season, though they have conceded 13 goals as well.

Only Toronto (6) and New York Red Bulls (6) have drawn more games in the MLS than the visitors (5).

Three of the hosts' four wins this season have come at home while Chicago's two defeats this season have both come in their travels.

The hosts have five clean sheets in the MLS this season while the visitors have kept just one shutout this term.

Nashville vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Nashville have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the Fire and are expected to have the upper hand at home. They have seen an upturn in form in recent games, suffering just one defeat in their last six games in all competitions. They scored three goals in a match for the first time this season last week and will be looking to build on that here.

Chicago have two wins and two losses apiece in the league this season and the remaining five games have ended in draws. Both teams have been inconsistent in the league this season and considering their head-to-head record, another draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Nashville 1-1 Chicago Fire

Nashville vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score or assist any time - Yes

