Navbahor vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Navbahor Namangan and Al Ittihad will trade tackles in the first leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 tie at the Markaziy Stadium on Thursday (February 15th).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage courtesy of their runners-up finish in Group D as one of the best runners-up. They concluded their group stage campaign with a 2-1 comeback away victory over Indian outfit Mumbai City FC. They went behind to Nasser El Khayati's 15th-minute strike but quickly turned the game around before halftime with goals from Jamshid Iskanderov and Jovan Dokic.

Al Ittihad are coming into this game with a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Al Taee in the Saudi Professional League. Abderrazak Hamdallah, Faisal Al Ghamdi and Romarinho found the back of the net to guide their side to victory.

The People's Club will turn their focus to the continent and qualified to this stage as Group C winners. The winner of this tie will face Sepahan or Al Hilal in the quarterfinal.

Navbahor vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Al Ittihad's last ten games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Navbahor's last six competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Navbahor are competing in the AFC Champions League round-of-16 for the first time in their history.

Abderrazak Hamdallah has scored nine goals in his last nine games for Al Ittihad.

Navbahor have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last ten games in all competitions.

Navbahor vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Navbahor defied expectations to finish second in their group and subsequently make history. However, they have not been in competitive action since wrapping up their group stage campaign two months ago and their lack of match fitness could be detrimental to their chances of extending their stay on the continent.

Al Ittihad have had a mixed campaign to this point. However, they have won their last two games on the bounce, scoring seven goals and keeping a clean sheet in both.

We are backing the Saudi champions to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Navbahor 1-3 Al Ittihad

Navbahor vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ittihad to score over 1.5 goals