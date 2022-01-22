NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

On a run of five games without defeat in all competitions, NEC Nijmegen play hosts to Feyenoord at the Goffertstadion on Sunday.

The visitors head into the game on a four-game winning streak against the hosts and will look to continue this run of victories.

NEC Nijmegen secured qualification to the quarter-finals of the Dutch Cup last Wednesday courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Groningen.

They now turn to the Eredivisie where they are presently on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and one draw.

With 26 points from 19 games, NEC are currently ninth on the log, three points behind the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff places.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord were denied their second consecutive win last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Vitesse.

Arne Slot’s men have now managed just one win from their last five games in all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

Feyenoord are currently third in the Eredivisie table, after claiming 39 points from 19 games so far.

NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head

Feyenoord have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 24 wins from their last 36 encounters. NEC Nijmegen have managed eight wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

NEC Nijmegen Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Feyenoord Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord Team News

NEC Nijmegen

Edgar Barreto, Pedro Ruiz, Rens Van Eijden, Jonathan Okita, Joep van der Sluijs and Mathias De Wolf are all nursing injuries and will sit out Sunday’s encounter. Souffian El Karouani is away at the ongoing AFCON.

Injured: Edgar Barreto, Pedro Ruiz, Rens Van Eijden, Jonathan Okita, Joep van der Sluijs and Mathias De Wolf

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Souffian El Karouani

Feyenoord

Meanwhile, Feyenoord head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns. Luis Sinisterra is the only doubt for the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Luis Sinisterra

NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

NEC Nijmegen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mattijs Branderhorst; Ilias Bronkhorst, Cas Odenthal, Ivan Marquez, Calvin Verdonk; Lasse Schone, Dirk Proper, Bart van Rooij; Jordy Bruijn, Elayis Tavsan; Mikkel Duelund

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

NEC Nijmegen vs Feyenoord Prediction

While NEC head into the game in solid form, they have struggled for results against Feyenoord in recent encounters, losing each of their last four meetings. We are tipping the visitors to find their feet and return to winning ways in this one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: NEC Nijmegen 1-2 Feyenoord

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Shardul Sant