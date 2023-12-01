NEC vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

NEC Nijmegen and AFC Ajax Amsterdam will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 14 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Go Ahead Eagles at the same venue last weekend. Sylla Sow broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 89th minute, while Mathias Ross equalized seconds later to ensure that the spoils were shared.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam, meanwhile, fell to a 4-3 defeat away to Olympique Marseille in the UEFA Europa League. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick for the French outfit while Brian Brobbey scored an inconsequential brace for the visitors.

Ajax will turn their attention back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them thrash Vitesse 5-0 at home.

The victory saw them climb to eighth spot in the table, having garnered 15 points from 12 games. NEC are 14th with 12 points from as many games.

NEC vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have 80 wins from the last 104 head-to-head games. NEC have just five wins to their name while 19 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Ajax claimed a 1-0 away victory.

NEC have drawn their last five league games on the bounce.

Four of Ajax's last five games across all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Nijmegen's last seven games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Ajax's last seven competitive games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

NEC vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

NEC are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with each of their last five Eredivisie games ending all square. Roger Meijer's side have to find a way to turn their draws into victories if they are to steer further away from the relegation zone.

Ajax have made the worst start to a league campaign in their history but have slowly started climbing up the table. The Dutch champions were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday and will attempt to return to winning ways in a game they are expected to win.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: NEC 1-4 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

NEC vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks