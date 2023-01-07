NEC vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

NEC will entertain Ajax at Arroyo Enmedio in the Eredivisie on Sunday (January 8) as they resume their league campaign after a seven-week hiatus.

The hosts have won their last two league games to move to ninth in the standings. In their previous outing, NEC recorded their biggest win of the season, thumping RKC Waalwijk 6-1 at home, where in-form midfielder Oussama Tannane picked up his sixth assist of the campaign.

Ajax, meanwhile, are winless in their last three league outings to drop to second in the points table, trailing league leaders Feyenoord (33) by three points after 14 fames. They played out a 3-3 draw at Emmen in their last game, with Steven Bergwijn scoring his eighth goal of the season.

The holders scored all of their goals within 25 minutes of kick-off. Ajax were 3-1 ahead in the 25th minute but conceded twice in the second half to drop points for the second straight game.

NEC vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 102 times across competitions since their first meeting in 1946.

The visitors have bossed proceedings, leading 79-5. NEC have beaten Ajax only twice this century.

The Eredivisie holders have won their last nine games at NEC across competitions.

Ajax have scored at least twice in five of their last six league games, which have seen over 2.5 goals.

No team in the Eredivisie have played more draws (8) this season than NEC.

Ajax have the best attacking record in the Eredivisie, scoring 44 goals.

NEC have been the better side defensively than the visitors, conceding one goal fewer than Ajax (17).

NEC vs Ajax Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten at home since a 1-0 defeat to Twente in their campaign opener in August. They have scored 12 goals in their last three home games, and they're likely to score again.

Ajax, meanwhile, have scored at least twice in 12 of their 13 games against the hosts. NEC look to be in good touch and are expected to put up a fight, but considering their poor record against the capital club, a win for Ajax looks to be on the cards.

Prediction: NEC 1-3 Ajax

NEC vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Ajax to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Dusan Tadic to provide an assist - Yes

