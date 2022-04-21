NEC vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

NEC and Ajax Amsterdam will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 30 fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to FC Twente at the same ground a fortnight ago. Virgil Misidjan and Dimitrios Limnios scored second-half goals to guide the visitors to victory.

Ajax fell to a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals PSV Eindhoven in the final of the KNVB Beker.

They took the lead through Ryan Gravenberch's strike midway through the first half. But two goals in as many minutes at the start of the second half helped PSV complete the turnaround to win their 10th Cup title and first in a decade.

Ajax will turn their attention to league action, where they currently hold a four-point advantage over PSV at the summit of the table. NEC Nijmegen sit in 10th spot on 35 points.

NEC vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have 78 wins from their previous 101 fixtures against Nijmegen. Five matches ended in a victory for Saturday's hosts, while 18 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2021 when Ajax ran riot in a 5-0 home win on the opening day of the current campaign.

NEC form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Ajax form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

NEC vs Ajax Team News

NEC

Ilias Bronkhorst, Dirk Proper, Edgar Barreto and Pedro Ruiz are all unavailable due to injuries. Ali Akman is suspended due to the red card he received against Twente.

Injuries: Ilias Bronkhorst, Dirk Proper, Edgar Barreto, Pedro Ruiz

Suspension: Ali Akman

Ajax

The capital side have several injury concerns. Zakaria Labyad, Noussair Mazraoui, Antony, Devyne Rensch, Sean Klaiber and Remko Pasveer are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Zakaria Labyad, Noussair Mazraoui, Antony, Devyne Rensch, Sean Klaiber, Remko Pasveer

Suspension: None

NEC vs Ajax Predicted XI

NEC (4-2-3-1): Mattijs Brandenhorst (GK); Souffian El Karaouani, Rodrigo Guth, Ivan Alvarez, Bart van Rooij; Lasse Schone, Jordy Bruijn; Jonathan Okita, Magnus Mattsson, Elayis Tavsan; Wilfried Bony

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana (GK); Nicolas Tagliafico, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvarez; Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

NEC vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax are within touching distance of retaining their league crown and manager Erik ten Hag will want an instant rebound from their midweek defeat to PSV.

The visitors are vastly superior to NEC and barring an unlikely upset, they should cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: NEC 0-4 Ajax

